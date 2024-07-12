Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,000 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.91 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

