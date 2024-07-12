Csenge Advisory Group Sells 558 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.55 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

