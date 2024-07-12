Csenge Advisory Group Sells 591 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 434,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 420,017 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

