Csenge Advisory Group Takes $246,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,826,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

