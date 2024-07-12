Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $794,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

