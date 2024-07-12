CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
CSX Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
