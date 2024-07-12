CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

