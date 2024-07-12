Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 962.3% in June

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 962.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance
CYRBY opened at $3.85 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.