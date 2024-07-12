Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 962.3% in June

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 962.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

CYRBY opened at $3.85 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

