Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

OTCMKTS DPBSF opened at C$42.40 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$39.93 and a one year high of C$54.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.07.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

