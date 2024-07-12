Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS DPBSF opened at C$42.40 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$39.93 and a one year high of C$54.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.07.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
