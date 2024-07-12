Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

