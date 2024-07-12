DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 506 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $138,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 63.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.85. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

