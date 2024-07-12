Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Down 6.3%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $851.85 and last traded at $879.49. Approximately 308,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 393,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $939.05.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $967.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

