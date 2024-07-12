Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $12.98 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.98 or 0.00022687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $210.12 million and $1.18 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00081041 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010395 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,183,818 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

