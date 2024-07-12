Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $141.83 and last traded at $143.87. 2,828,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,030,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Specifically, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015,863 shares of company stock valued at $957,413,025 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.