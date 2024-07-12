Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

