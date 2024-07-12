Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DHLGY opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

