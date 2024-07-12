DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

