DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
