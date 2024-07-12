Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.