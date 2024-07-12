Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $160.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

