DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:DBRG)

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.