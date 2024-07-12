Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EW opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

