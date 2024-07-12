Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of DOCS opened at $27.08 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

