DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.15 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 over the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

