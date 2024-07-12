Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $165,709.58 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DFH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.