Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $165,709.58 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.