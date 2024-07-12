EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.17 ($0.40). Approximately 1,030,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 329,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3,185.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.20.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

