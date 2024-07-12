Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.70. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74. Insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.