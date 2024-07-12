Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,000.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $939.98 and last traded at $938.45. 641,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,921,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $932.50.
LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $887.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.02.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.