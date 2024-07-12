Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts have recently commented on ELUT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $4.58 on Friday. Elutia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
