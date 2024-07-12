Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ELUT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Elutia Trading Up 1.8 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elutia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELUT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $4.58 on Friday. Elutia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Further Reading

