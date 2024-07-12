Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Down 9.8%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 114,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,218,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The company has a market cap of £3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.