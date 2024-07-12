Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NYSE EHC opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,467,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

