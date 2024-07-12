Energi Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $682,291.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,753,438 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

