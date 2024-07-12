Energi Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $682,291.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043766 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008359 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012304 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010418 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005593 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.
Energi Coin Profile
Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,753,438 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.
Buying and Selling Energi
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.