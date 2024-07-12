EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after buying an additional 333,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after buying an additional 298,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $128.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

