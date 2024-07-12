Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

