Essex LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.