Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

