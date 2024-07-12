ether.fi Price Tops $2.02 (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, ether.fi has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003527 BTC on major exchanges. ether.fi has a market cap of $232.51 million and $83.47 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.07913156 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $81,775,661.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

