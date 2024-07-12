Eva Renee Barnett Sells 4,747 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $356,072.18.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.