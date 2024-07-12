eXp World’s (EXPI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

eXp World Trading Up 4.4 %

eXp World stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,563,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 116,005 shares of company stock worth $1,264,030 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,165,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

