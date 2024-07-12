EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in EZCORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,013 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118,599 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 110,650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 144,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

