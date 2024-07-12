FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

