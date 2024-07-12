FDx Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 26.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE:DAR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

