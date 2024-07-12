FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 43.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $45,102,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

