FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 790,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 598,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

