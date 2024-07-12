Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after buying an additional 335,737 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.4% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

