FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

