Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ferrari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $428.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

