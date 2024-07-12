Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.
Five Point Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $2.99 on Friday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
