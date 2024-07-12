Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of FIVN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

