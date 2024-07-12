Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

