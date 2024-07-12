FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.47

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 63683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

FOX Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

