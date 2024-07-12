Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

